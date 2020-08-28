UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria, Turkey Records 9 Breaches - Ministry

Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:32 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered nine such breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission registered nine facts of opening fire in the province of Aleppo (4), Idlib (2) and Latakia (3)," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 880 food kits to residents of two settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 472 Syrian refugees, including 142 women and 240 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. In addition, 15 refugees returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day.

