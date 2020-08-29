Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission did not register facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past day.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 370 Syrian refugees, including 111 women and 188 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

The ministry further noted that engineer troops of the Syrian armed forces had cleared of mines a combined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 35 explosive items over this period.