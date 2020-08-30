Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission did not register facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 660 food kits to residents the Leil al-Asharat settlement in the Raqqa province and to a refugee camp in the Latakia province.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 396 Syrian refugees, including 118 women and 202 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

The ministry further noted that engineer troops of the Syrian armed forces had cleared of mines a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 28 explosive items over this period.