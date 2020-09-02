UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria, Turkey Records 5 Breaches

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, Turkey Records 5 Breaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered one breach over the past 24 hours, in comparison to the Turkish side, which recorded five such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the truce recorded one breach in Aleppo province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded five ceasefire violations in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, as 440 food kits, totaling 2.6 tonnes, were distributed in the province of Latakia.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the Syrian people as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.

