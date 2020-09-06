UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 fact of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Jableh town in the Latakia province.

Additionally, 475 Syrian refugees, including 143 women and 242 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 43 explosive devices.

