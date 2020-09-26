Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 1 case of firing in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 378 Syrian refugees, including 113 women and 193 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. Further seven refugees have returned to their places of residence within the country.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared mines of 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al-Harrah in Daraa province, and 27 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.