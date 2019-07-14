UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire registered one truce breach in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side recorded nine ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement registered 1 case of firing in the province of Aleppo. The Turkish side registered nine cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (7), Aleppo (2)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Reconciliation Center carried out three humanitarian actions in the western Latakia province, the northwestern Aleppo province and the eastern Deir ez-Zor province over the period, distributing almost 2.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid in each region.

The Russian military carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria and assists Damascus with the return of refugees. When the civil war in the country was still in its most active phase, Russia was also assisting Syrian authorities in the settlement of the armed conflict through military support for the government forces.

