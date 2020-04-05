Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has not registered cases of ceasefire violation," the bulletin said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.