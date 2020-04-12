UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Both sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have each recorded one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered one fact of ceasefire violation in the province of Idlib," the bulletin said.

Additionally, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of mines and defused 59 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin noted.

The ministry added that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

