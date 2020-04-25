Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not registered any such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not registered any such violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has not registered cases of ceasefire violation," the bulletin said.

The daily report added that the Russian military had not carried out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of the territory of mines and defused 50 explosive devices.

The ministry added that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.