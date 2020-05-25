UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded one ceasefire violation in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered one case of firing in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 93 Syrian refugees, including 28 women and 48 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in the Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in the Daraa province. Another 36 explosive devices have been destroyed in the past 24 hours, according to the Russian military.

