Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire registered 1 fact of opening fire in the Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission did not report any violations," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 23 Syrian refugees, including seven women and 12 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 5.1 acres of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 32 explosive devices.