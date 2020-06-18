Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 fact of opening fire in Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 18 Syrian refugees, including five women and 10 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 5.7 acres of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 32 explosive devices.