Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, Turkey Records 2 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one facts of opening fire in the province of Idlib. The Turkish part of the representation has registered 2 cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin posted on Facebook.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syria's provinces of Raqqa and Hama in the given period, delivering 440 and 250 food sets to each area, respectively, the ministry added.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 39 Syrian refugees, including 12 women and 20 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. In addition, two refugees returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 36 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.