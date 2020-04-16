Russia Registers 1 COVID-19 Case in District Housing Cosmonaut Training Center - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) One coronavirus cases has been confirmed in a Zvyozdny gorodok (Star City) district in Moscow region, which is home to a cosmonaut training facility, the regional response center said Thursday.

According to the center, there have been 467 new cases in the Moscow region in the last 24 hours.

The region has registered 3,054 cases so far, 33 deaths and 105 recoveries.