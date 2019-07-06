Russia Registers 1 Truce Breach in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire registered 1 truce breach in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side recorded 18 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered one case of firing in the province of Hama. The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of� Hama (16), Aleppo (1), and Idlib (1)," the center said in a daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.