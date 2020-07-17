UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violation In Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:44 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 10 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 10 facts of opening fire in the province: four in Idlib, two in Aleppo and four Latakia.

The Turkish part of the mission registered one fact of opening fire in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zur in the given period, delivering 500 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Moscow regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

