Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:44 PM

Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 10 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 10 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: two in Latakia, four in Aleppo and four in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered two cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: two in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 400 food sets with a total weight of 1,940 kilograms (4,276 Pounds) to the residents of a settlement in Raqqa province, the ministry added.

