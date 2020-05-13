Russia Registers 10,028 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,028 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (10,899 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 242,271, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,028 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (10,899 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 242,271, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,028 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 4,461 (or 44.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 242,271 (+4.3 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Moscow, which accounts for the largest share of the country's daily increase, has recorded less than 5,000 new cases in 24 hours for the first time since May 1.

Of all the new cases, 4,703 have been registered in Moscow, 962 in Moscow region and 435 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,392, 1,063 and 339, respectively.)

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 96 (107 yesterday) to 2,212.

As many as 4,491 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (3,711 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 48,003.