Russia Registers 10,083 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Russia registered 10,083 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 9,908 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,390,608, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 10,083 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,266 cases (12.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,390,608, with the rate of increase at 0.23 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,905 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,600 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 937 new cases, down from 943 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 605 new cases, down from 609 on Saturday.

The response center reported 395 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 475 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 92,090.

Total recoveries increased by 9,232 over the given period, down from 12,868 the day before, and reached 3,995,129.