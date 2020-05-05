Russia Registers 10,102 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Tops 155,000 - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 155,370, the national coronavirus response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 155,370, the national coronavirus response center said Tuesday.

A day earlier, Russia reported 10,581 new cases. The record daily increase of 10,633 cases was recorded on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,102 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 4,961 (or 49.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 155,370 (+7 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,714 have been registered in Moscow, 822 in the Moscow Region, and 226 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,795, 803 and 317, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 95 (76 yesterday) to 1,451.

A total of 1,770 patients (1,456 yesterday) have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured people to 19,865.