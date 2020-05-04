UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:17 PM

Russia Registers 10,581 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Tops 145,000 - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,581 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 145,268, the national coronavirus response center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,581 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 145,268, the national coronavirus response center said Monday.

On Sunday, Russia reported 10,633 new cases, which was a record daily increase.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,581 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 82 regions. Of these, 5,352 (or 50.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 145,268, (+7.9 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,795 have been registered in Moscow, 803 in the Moscow Region, and 317 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,948, 822 and 295, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 76 (58 yesterday) to 1,356.

A total of 1,456 patients (1,626 yesterday) have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured people to 18,095.

