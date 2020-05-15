UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 10,598 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,598 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,974 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 262,843, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,598 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,974 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 262,843, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

Prior to that, the country's daily increase in COVID-19 cases was falling for three days in a row.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,598 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 4,504 (or 42.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 262,843 (+4.2 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 4,748 have been registered in Moscow, 945 in Moscow region and 541 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 4,712, 918 and 460, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 113 (93 yesterday) to 2,418.

As many as 4,696 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (5,527 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 58,226.

