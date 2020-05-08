UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 10,699 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:44 PM

Russia has registered 10,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (11,231 yesterday), bringing the total to 187,859, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (11,231 yesterday), bringing the total to 187,859, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,699 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 5,232 (or 48.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 187,859 (+6 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,846 have been registered in Moscow, 918 in Moscow region and 375 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 6,703, 842 and 306, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 98 (88 yesterday) to 1,723.

As many as 2,805 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (2,476 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 26,608.

