Russia Registers 108 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 108 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 89 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 108 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 30 in Latakia, 48 in Aleppo and 30 in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 89 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 53 in Aleppo, 34 in Idlib and two in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, over 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 874 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 132 people, including 40 women and 67 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 742 people, including 223 women and 378 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin read.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land and defused 27 explosive devices, the bulletin added.