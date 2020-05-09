UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 10,817 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,817 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (10,699 yesterday), bringing the total to 198,676, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,817 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (10,699 yesterday), bringing the total to 198,676, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,817 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 4,399 (or 40.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 198,676 (+5.8 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,667 have been registered in Moscow, 1,075 in Moscow region and 425 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,846, 918 and 375, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 104 (98 yesterday) to 1,827.

Record 5,308 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (2,805 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 31,916.

