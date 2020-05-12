UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 10,899 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (11,656 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 232,243, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russia has registered 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (11,656 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 232,243, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10,899 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 4,704 (or 43.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 232,243 (+4.9 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 5,392 have been registered in Moscow, 1,063 in Moscow region and 354 in Nizhny Novgorod region (compared to yesterday's 6,169, 1,079 an 291, respectively)

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 107 (94 yesterday) to 2,116.

As many as 3,711 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (5,495 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 43,512.

