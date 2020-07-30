Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, Turkey Records 1 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 11 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, with the Turkish side recording one such a violation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 11 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, with the Turkish side recording one such a violation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 11 ceasefire violations in provinces: eight in Idlib, two in Aleppo and one in Latakia. The Turkish part of the commission recorded one violation in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the past day, Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 690 food packages to the provinces of Raqqa and Idlib, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, a further 112 Syrian refugees, including 34 women and 57 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 37 explosive devices.

Russia continues to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria amid the ongoing conflict in the country.