Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 5 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo - 2, Latakia - 9. The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib - 1, Aleppo - 2, Hama - 2," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the data from the Russian and Syrian military coordination staff, released on Monday, about 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to places of permanent residence of temporary accommodation.