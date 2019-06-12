UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:54 PM

Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 5 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 5 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo - 2, Latakia - 9. The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib - 1, Aleppo - 2, Hama - 2," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the data from the Russian and Syrian military coordination staff, released on Monday, about 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to places of permanent residence of temporary accommodation.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

18 minutes ago

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

41 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

41 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

41 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

41 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.