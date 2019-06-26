Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Latakia (7) and Hama (2). The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of� Aleppo (2), Idlib (8) and Hama (6)," the statement said.

Over the given period, the Russian Reconciliation Center carried out one humanitarian action in Mazlum, Deir ez-Zor province, distributing as many as 315 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,523 The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.