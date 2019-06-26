UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:01 PM

Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 11 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Latakia (7) and Hama (2). The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of� Aleppo (2), Idlib (8) and Hama (6)," the statement said.

Over the given period, the Russian Reconciliation Center carried out one humanitarian action in Mazlum, Deir ez-Zor province, distributing as many as 315 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,523 The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Same Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Migrant father risks life to save daughter, both d ..

37 seconds ago

Damage caused by Naalaiq-e-Azam irreparable: Marya ..

8 minutes ago

Bilawal again calls for production orders for MNAs ..

4 minutes ago

Jerusalem's Tomb of the Kings to reopen to public

4 minutes ago

Embattled Czech mogul PM expected to survive confi ..

4 minutes ago

Court Vacates Conviction Against Ex-Hong Kong Head ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.