Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 11 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 11 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: three in Latakia, two in Aleppo, five in Idlib, one in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: four in Aleppo, nine in Idlib, eight in Hama, four in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted no humanitarian actions over the given period, the center added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

