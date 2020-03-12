Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 11 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 11 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 cases of firing in the provinces of: Latakia - 3, Aleppo - 2, Idlib - 6. The Turkish part of the mission did not record the facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 650 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 652 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 185 people (including 55 women and 95 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 467 people (including 140 women and 238 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and destroyed 33 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.