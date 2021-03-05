UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 11,024 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia registered 11,024 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 11,385 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,301,159, the coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia registered 11,024 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 11,385 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,301,159, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 11,024 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,322 cases (12 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,301,159, with the rate of increase at 0.26 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,757 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,150 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 983 new cases, down from 986 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 750 new cases, up from 693 on Thursday.

The response center reported 462 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 475 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 88,285.

Total recoveries increased by 15,464 over the given period, down from 16,123 the day before, and reached 3,885,321.

