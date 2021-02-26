UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 11,086 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 11,086 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level since October 5 with 11,086 new cases confirmed (down from 11,198 the day before), the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

On October 5, Russia confirmed 10,888 coronavirus cases.

"Over the past day, 11,086 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,323 cases (11.9 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,223,186, with the rate of increase at 0.

26 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,336 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,406 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 947 new cases, up from 911 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 502 new cases, up from 495 on Thursday.

The response center reported 428 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 446 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 85,304.

Total recoveries increased by 15,722 over the given period, down from 16,102 the day before, and reached 3,783,386.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

18 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.