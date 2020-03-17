Russia Registers 114 COVID-19 Cases, 10 People Get Infection Inside Country - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia has registered 114 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far, and ten people have got infected already inside the country, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"As many as 114 infected persons are currently registered in 26 regions of the Russian Federation. Of them, five have already recovered and have been discharged from hospital. One hundred and nine people are in hospitals, of whom 106 have a mild form of the disease, with no symptoms," Golikova said at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the cabinet.

She specified that 104 cases were imported, and ten people got infected after contact with those arriving from abroad.

According to the urgent response center, the new COVID-19 cases have been registered in 15 constituent entities across Russia.

The center also said that over 16,000 people, who had arrived from countries with tough epidemiological situation, remained under medical control in Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.