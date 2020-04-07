Russia Registers 1,154 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 1,154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 7,497, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia has registered 1,154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 7,497, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 1,154 COVID-19 cases in 43 regions," the center said.

Of all the new cases, 697 have been registered in Moscow and 69 in St. Petersburg.

Russia currently has 7,497 coronavirus cases in 81 regions, the center specified.

The death toll has increased by 11 to 58 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 88 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, the center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 494.