Russia Registers 11,749 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Wed 24th February 2021

Russia Registers 11,749 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest level since October 8, as 11,749 new cases were confirmed (down from 11,823 the day before), the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

On October 8, 2020, Russia confirmed 11,493 coronavirus cases.

"Over the past day, 11,749 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,246 cases (10.6 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,200,902, with the rate of increase at 0.

3 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,417 new coronavirus cases over the given period,  up  from 1,198 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 909 new cases, down from 913 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 695 new cases, down from 732 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 383 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 417 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 84,430.

Total recoveries increased by 12,218 over the given period, down from 12,956 the day before, and reached 3,751,562.

