Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 12 ceasefire breaches in the crisis-affected country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 12 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 12 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Latakia (6) and Hama (4). The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Idlib (5), Hama (6) and Latakia (1)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has carried out four humanitarian operations across Syria, delivering food packages to Hananu Sharqi district of Aleppo City; Djisrain, Damascus province; Herbet al-Hamam, Homs province; and Ashamiyah, Latakia province.

The ministry added that no ceasefire agreements had been signed over the given period. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire similarly remained the same � 234.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.