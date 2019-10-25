Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 37 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 12 cases of firing, namely five in the province of Aleppo, three in Latakia, two in Idlib and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 37 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 15 in the province of Latakia, 12 in Idlib, six in Hama and four more in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin, posted on the Facebook page.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, the bulletin said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.