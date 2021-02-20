UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 12,953 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Russia Registers 12,953 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 12,953 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,433 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,151,984, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia registered 12,953 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,433 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,151,984, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 12,953 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,325 cases (10.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,151,984, with the rate of increase at 0.

3 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,623 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,972 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,092 new cases, up from 1,087 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 690 new cases, up from 687 on Friday.

The response center reported 480 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 470 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 82,876.

Total recoveries increased by 17,484 over the given period, down from 18,637 the day before, and reached 3,697,433.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ghana Registers Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vac ..

11 seconds ago

Prosecutor Asks Moscow Court to Deduct 1.5 Months ..

14 seconds ago

Afghan Ambassador Asks 'Russian Friends' to Consid ..

16 seconds ago

Former women councillors call for conducting local ..

18 seconds ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

4 minutes ago

Two flour mills sealed over misappropriation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.