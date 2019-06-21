Russia Registers 13 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian and Turkish sides of the bilateral commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire have each registered 13 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 13 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib - 1, Latakia - 11 - Hama - 1. The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib - 4, Hama - 8, Latakia - 1," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.