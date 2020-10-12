UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 13,592 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia has registered 13,592 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record-high 13,634 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,312,310, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,592 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,564 (26.2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,312,310.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,395 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,501 yesterday).

A total of 538 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 528 yesterday) and 440 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 419 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 125 new coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 149 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,722.

As many as 3,793 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, down from 4,240 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,024,235.

