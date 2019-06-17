Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 14 cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 14 cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (9), Hama (4) and Aleppo (1). The Turkish side has registered 23 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (15), Latakia (1), and Hama (7)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic said in a daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out one humanitarian action, delivering 500 food sets to people of Daraya, Damascus province, the statement added.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.