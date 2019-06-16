UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 10, Hama - 3 and Aleppo - 1. The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo - 1 and Hama - 18," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held two humanitarian actions in the provinces of Latakia and Deir ez-Zor over the past 24 hours, delivering 1,000 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria remained same and totals 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Aleppo Same Sunday Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

2 hours ago

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

4 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

4 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

4 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

4 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.