Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 10, Hama - 3 and Aleppo - 1. The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo - 1 and Hama - 18," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held two humanitarian actions in the provinces of Latakia and Deir ez-Zor over the past 24 hours, delivering 1,000 food sets to local residents.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria remained same and totals 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.