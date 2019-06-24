Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 9, Hama - 4, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish side has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo - 1, Hama - 4, Idlib - 2," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.