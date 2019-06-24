UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:59 PM

Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 9, Hama - 4, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish side has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo - 1, Hama - 4, Idlib - 2," the center said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Do you know what is Qatar’s most popular thing i ..

5 minutes ago

Asif Zardari to consult legal experts over banning ..

22 minutes ago

Researchers find protein that might prevent, rever ..

1 minute ago

Hypertension treatment may slow down Alzheimer's p ..

2 minutes ago

How calcium in coronary arteries can predict futur ..

2 minutes ago

Three terrorists killed, two flee during police en ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.