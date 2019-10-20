Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 14 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 14 cases of firing, namely three by Aleppo [group of forces], six by Gornaya [group of forces] and five by Ravninnaya [group of forces]," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that the Russian military carried out two humanitarian deliveries in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Latakia, providing over six tonnes of food to local residents.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said that about 1,000 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 1,087 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 372 people, including 112 women and 190 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 715 people, including 215 women and 365 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The military added that as many as six internally displaced persons returned to their homes within the given period.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 40 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2.9 hectares (over 7.7 acres) of mines over the past 24 hours.