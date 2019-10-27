UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 22 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 14 cases of firing in the province of Idlib (4), Aleppo (3), Latakia (5) and Hama (3).

The Turkish side has registered 22 cases of truce breaches in the province of Idlib (7), Latakia (4), Hama (9) and Aleppo (2)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

