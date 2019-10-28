Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 14 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely five in Latakia, three in Aleppo, three in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of firing in provinces: six in Aleppo, six in Idlib, four in Hama and one in Latakia," the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military has carried out one humanitarian operation over the given period, distributing 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

45 tonnes in a settlement in Deir ez-Zor province.

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center added.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,016 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, namely 295 people (including 88 women and 150 children) have arrived from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 712 people (including 216 women and 368 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Six residential buildings, a school and an electric substation have been restored over the given period, while the Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.44 acres) of land, destroying 28 explosive devices, according to the center.