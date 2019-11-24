Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 14 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: three in Idlib, five in Aleppo, three in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in in the [Syrian] provinces: five in Latakia, four in Idlib and six in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held three humanitarian operations over the same period, the center added, delivering to each of the northeastern Latakia, Deir-ez Zor and Aleppo provinces 500 food sets to distribute among residents.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.