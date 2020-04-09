Russia Registers 1,459 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:08 PM

Russia has registered 1,459 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count exceeding 10,000, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia has registered 1,459 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count exceeding 10,000, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 1,459 COVID-19 cases in 50 regions," the center said, adding that the country has so far confirmed 10,131 COVID-19 cases in 81 regions.

Of all the new cases, 857 have been registered in Moscow, 199 in Moscow region and 44 in St. Petersburg.

The death toll has increased by 13 to 76 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 118 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals across Russia over the past 24 hours, the center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 698.

